US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher after broad sell-off; Micron shines

Credit: REUTERS/Mike Segar

December 21, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Dec 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday, recovering from a broad sell-off on Wall Street in the prior session as investors clung to hopes of borrowing costs easing next year, while chipmaker Micron advanced after delivering an upbeat forecast.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 143.32 points, or 0.39%, at the open to 37,225.32.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 25.94 points, or 0.55%, at 4,724.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 145.20 points, or 0.98%, to 14,923.14 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

