US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat with earnings, economic data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

February 08, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday following earnings reports from Walt Disney and Spirit Airlines, while investors also assessed softer-than-expected jobs data and remarks from policymakers on interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 42.09 points, or 0.1%, at the open to 38,719.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.44 points, or 0.03%, at 4,9993.62, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 3.82 points, or 0.02%, to 15,760.45 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day.
