US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat with earnings, economic data in focus

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday following earnings reports from Walt Disney and Spirit Airlines, while investors also assessed softer-than-expected jobs data and remarks from policymakers on interest rate cuts.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 42.09 points, or 0.1%, at the open to 38,719.45.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.44 points, or 0.03%, at 4,9993.62, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 3.82 points, or 0.02%, to 15,760.45 at the opening bell.

