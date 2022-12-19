US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, Tesla rises on Musk poll outcome

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were subdued at the open on Monday after two straight weeks of losses on recession worries, while Tesla shares rose after a poll showed Elon Musk should quit as Twitter's CEO.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 32,921.45. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.43 points, or 0.04%, at 3,853.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.03 points, or 0.02%, to 10,707.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

