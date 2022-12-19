US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat, Tesla rises on Musk poll outcome

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE SEGAR

December 19, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes were subdued at the open on Monday after two straight weeks of losses on recession worries, while Tesla shares rose after a poll showed Elon Musk should quit as Twitter's CEO.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.99 points, or 0.00%, at the open to 32,921.45. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.43 points, or 0.04%, at 3,853.79, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.03 points, or 0.02%, to 10,707.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
TSLA

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.