US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as traders brace for economic data

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Tuesday as investors awaited a crucial inflation report and other economic data that would shape expectations for interest-rate cuts and test the recent rally.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 18.67 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 39,087.90.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.07 points, or 0.10%, at 5,074.60, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 37.73 points, or 0.24%, to 16,013.98 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

