US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as labor market recovery slows

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in COVID-19 infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose just 12.63 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 30,058.87.

The S&P 500 .SPXopened flat at 3,635.50, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 17.11 points, or 0.14%, to 12,053.89 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shriya.Ramakrishnan@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822842 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.