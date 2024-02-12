News & Insights

SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as investors gear up for data-infused week

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 12, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main stock indexes had a muted start on Monday with investors awaiting a bunch of data reports including two inflation prints, that could clear out some uncertainty on the timing for interest rate cuts this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 14.93 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 38,656.76.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.22 points, or 0.00%, at 5,026.83, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 10.05 points, or 0.06%, to 15,980.62 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Reuters
