US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as focus turns to Fed meeting

May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Monday after closing out a rough April, with investor focus on the Federal Reserve meeting this week where policymakers are widely expected to raise interest rates.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 1.28 points at the open to 32,978.49.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.32 points, or 0.03%, at 4,130.61, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 2.95 points, or 0.02%, to 12,331.69 at the opening bell.

