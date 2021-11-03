US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as focus shifts to Fed's taper decision

Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened flat on Wednesday as investors refrained from making big bets ahead of the conclusion of a Federal Reserve meeting, where policymakers are widely expected to signal the withdrawal of its pandemic-era support.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.46 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 36,059.09.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened flat at 4,630.65, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 8.91 points, or 0.06%, to 15,658.52 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.