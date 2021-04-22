US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat as earnings roll in; jobless claims fall
April 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday as investors assessed earnings from U.S. airlines and AT&T, while data showed fewer Americans filed fresh claims for unemployment benefits last week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 27.43 points, or 0.08%, at the open to 34,109.88.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.96 points, or 0.07%, at 4,170.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 2.35 points, or 0.02%, to 13,952.57 at the opening bell.
