US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat amid debt limit talks; Micron slides

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

May 22, 2023 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shreyashi Sanyal for Reuters ->

May 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Monday as markets awaited updates on lawmakers' talks about raising the U.S. debt ceiling, while shares of Micron fell following China's ban on its memory chips.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 18.09 points, or 0.05%, at the open to 33,408.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.20 points, or 0.03%, at 4,190.78, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 6.54 points, or 0.05%, to 12,664.44 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

