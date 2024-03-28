News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Easter break, eyes sharp Q1 gains

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

March 28, 2024 — 09:32 am EDT

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

March 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday in thin trading ahead of Easter break, as investors awaited more data to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy path on the last business day of a strong first quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.66 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 39,763.74.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.46 points, or 0.01%, at 5,248.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 22.29 points, or 0.14%, to 16,377.23 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

Reuters
