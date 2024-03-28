US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat ahead of Easter break, eyes sharp Q1 gains

March 28 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday in thin trading ahead of Easter break, as investors awaited more data to gauge the Federal Reserve's policy path on the last business day of a strong first quarter.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.66 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 39,763.74.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 0.46 points, or 0.01%, at 5,248.03, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 22.29 points, or 0.14%, to 16,377.23 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.