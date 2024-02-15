News & Insights

US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after mixed economic data

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

February 15, 2024 — 09:33 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes struggled for direction at the open on Thursday as investors assessed a mixed batch of economic data for clues on when the U.S. Federal Reserve would deliver its first interest-rate cut.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 26.33 points, or 0.07%, at the open to 38,397.94.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.52 points, or 0.05%, at 5,003.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 6.15 points, or 0.04%, to 15,865.30 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.