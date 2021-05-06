US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens flat after jobless claims data; drugmakers extend fall

May 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened flat on Thursday after data showed weekly jobless claims fell more than expected, while vaccine makers came under pressure over President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 14.77 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 34,245.11.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.55 points, or 0.04%, at 4,169.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 24.60 points, or 0.18%, to 13,557.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shreyashi.Sanyal@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780; +91 961 144 3740; Twitter: https://twitter.com/s_shreyashi;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.