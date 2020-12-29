US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record high on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism
Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 88.1 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 30,492.07. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3750.01, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 66.0 points, or 0.51%, to 12,965.388 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
((Medha.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2802; Twitter: https://twitter.com/medhasinghs;))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends lower as new COVID storm clouds overshadow stimulus passage
- Trump Threatens to Not Sign COVID-19 Bill, Wants Bigger Stimulus Checks
- BUZZ-U.S. STOCKS ON THE MOVE-Ocugen Inc, Peloton Interactive, Apple
- EXCLUSIVE-Apple targets car production by 2024 and eyes "next level" battery technology - sources