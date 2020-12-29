US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at record high on fiscal aid relief, vaccine optimism

Medha Singh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Dec 29 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened at record highs on Tuesday as bets that fiscal aid will speed up a vaccine-led recovery in the economy boosted sentiment in the final days of the year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 88.1 points, or 0.29%, at the open to 30,492.07. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 14.7 points, or 0.39%, to 3750.01, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 66.0 points, or 0.51%, to 12,965.388 at the opening bell.

