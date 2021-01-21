US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at near record highs on vaccine, stimulus optimism
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine roll-outs under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.6 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31198.01. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 5.6 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 3857.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 64.2 points, or 0.48%, to an all-time high of 13521.476 at the opening bell.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)
((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StorySPX
Latest Markets Videos
Explore US MarketsExplore
Most Popular
- Native Americans sue Trump administration over Arizona copper project
- Trump administration shelves planned investment ban on Alibaba, Tencent, Baidu -sources
- U.S. asks Tesla to recall 158,000 vehicles for touchscreen failures
- J&J COVID-19 vaccine on track for March rollout, still aims for 1 bln doses this year -exec