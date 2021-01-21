US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens at near record highs on vaccine, stimulus optimism

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened near record highs on Thursday as investors counted on more pandemic relief and speedy vaccine roll-outs under the Biden administration to support the economy after data showed a weakening labor market recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.6 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 31198.01. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 5.6 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 3857.46​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 64.2 points, or 0.48%, to an all-time high of 13521.476 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062))

