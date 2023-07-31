US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St on track for monthly gain on U.S. soft landing hopes

July 31 (Reuters) - Wall Street main indexes opened marginally higher on Monday and were set to end July higher on upbeat company earnings and hopes of a soft landing for a resilient U.S. economy, while cooling inflation fuels bets of a rate-hike pause.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.68 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 35,465.97.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.59 points, or 0.06%, at 4,584.82, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 21.24 points, or 0.15%, to 14,337.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Eiting by Vinay Dwivedi)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.