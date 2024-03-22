News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St muted at open, but still on track for sharp weekly gains

March 22, 2024 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

March 22 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Friday but still on track for strong weekly gains, as investors cheered the Federal Reserve sticking to its rate-easing stance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 7.31 points, or 0.02%, at the open to 39,774.06.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 0.95 points, or 0.02%, at 5,242.48, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 14.01 points, or 0.09%, to 16,387.83 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

