US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St muted at open as markets brace for inflation data, Fed meeting

Dec 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Monday in the run-up to an action-packed week that includes the Federal Reserve's policy meeting and inflation data, both of which will test investor optimism about interest rates being cut next year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 6.46 points, or 0.02%, at the open, to 36,254.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 10.98 points, or 0.24%, at 4,593.39, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 63.84 points, or 0.44%, to 14,340.13 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Shristi.AcharA@thomsonreuters.com https://twitter.com/ShristiAchar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.