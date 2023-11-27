US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St muted at open as investors await more policy cues

Nov 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks were subdued at open on Monday, ahead of a key inflation reading and commentary from Federal Reserve policymakers later in the week, while retailers were in focus as holiday shopping picked up steam with Cyber Monday deals.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 13.71 points, or 0.04%, at the open to 35,376.44.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 4.48 points, or 0.10%, at 4,554.86, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.55 points, or 0.08%, to 14,239.31 at the opening bell.

