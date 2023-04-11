US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St muted at open as investors await inflation data

April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday as investors kept an eye out for inflation data that could determine the U.S. Federal Reserve's next policy moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 0.23 point at the open to 33,586.75. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 1.18 points, or 0.03%, at 4,110.29, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 4.11 points, or 0.03%, to 12,080.24 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

