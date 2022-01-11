US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St muted at open ahead of Powell testimony

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at the open on Tuesday ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony that may offer fresh insight on policy tightening and the central bank's plans to tackle inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 10.02 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 36,058.85.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 1.15 points, or 0.02%, at 4,669.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.57 points, or 0.16%, to 14,919.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

