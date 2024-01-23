US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St muted at open after recent rally; earnings in focus

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were subdued at open on Tuesday as investors parsed corporate earnings and awaited economic data in a test for the benchmark S&P 500's bull-market run.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 42.02 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 37,959.79. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 6.37 points, or 0.13%, at 4,856.80, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 31.13 points, or 0.20%, to 15,391.41 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

