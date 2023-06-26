News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St kicks off week on mixed note as rate worries persist

Credit: REUTERS/CAITLIN OCHS

June 26, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

June 26 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened mixed on Monday, pressured by investor fears the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary tightening will hurt the U.S. economy and a decline in Pfizer after its decision to drop the development of a weight loss drug.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 3.36 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 33,730.79. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 3.49 points, or 0.08%, at 4,344.84, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.77 points, or 0.18%, to 13,468.75 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

