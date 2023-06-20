News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St kicks off week lower on Fed worries; PayPal climbs

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

June 20, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

June 20 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes opened lower on Tuesday following hawkish commentary from some Federal Reserve officials last week, while PayPal climbed after agreeing to sell a part of its European buy now, pay later loans.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 92.46 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 34,206.66. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 13.48 points, or 0.31%, at 4,396.11, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 47.28 points, or 0.35%, to 13,642.30 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

