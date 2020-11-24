US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps on Biden transition, Tesla tops $500 bln in market cap

Shriya Ramakrishnan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street opened higher on Tuesday as the formal go-ahead for President-elect Joe Biden's transition to the White House ended weeks of political uncertainty, while Tesla surged 3.3% to cross $500 billion in market capitalization for the first time.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 154.84 points, or 0.52%, at the open to 29,746.11.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.93 points, or 0.47%, at 3,594.52, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 58.70 points, or 0.49%, to 11,939.33 at the opening bell.

