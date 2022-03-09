US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open on tech, financials strength

March 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Wednesday after four straight sessions of losses, as oil prices eased and investors snapped up stocks hammered by concerns over Western sanctions on Russia following its invasion on Ukraine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 227.78 points, or 0.70%, at the open to 32,860.42.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 52.40 points, or 1.26%, at 4,223.10, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 318.15 points, or 2.49%, to 13,113.70 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sabahatjahan Contractor in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

