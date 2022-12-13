US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps at open as CPI data calms rate-hike jitters

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened sharply higher on Tuesday after a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices raised hopes that the Federal Reserve could soften its aggressive rate hike stance.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 555.64 points, or 1.65%, at the open to 34,546.65. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 78.82 points, or 1.98%, at 4,069.38, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 399.10 points, or 3.58%, to 11,542.84 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Ankika Biswas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

