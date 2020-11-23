US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St jumps as business activity expands rapidly in November

Contributor
Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Monday as data showed U.S. business activity in November expanded at its fastest rate in more than five years, an indication that the economy was making progress at clambering out of a pandemic-driven recession.

At 9:47 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI was up 294.09 points, or 1.00%, at 29,557.57, the S&P 500 .SPX was up 30.46 points, or 0.86%, at 3,588.00, and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC was up 88.89 points, or 0.75%, at 11,943.86.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

