US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St indexes fall while energy sector soars

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Energy stocks spiked while Wall Street's three major indexes lost ground on Monday after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities added to investors' concerns about geopolitical risk and a slowing global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 143.24 points, or 0.53%, to 27,076.28, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.38 points, or 0.31%, to 2,998.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.17 points, or 0.28%, to 8,153.54.

(Reporting By Noel Randewich, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((sinead.carew@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 223 6186; Reuters Messaging: sinead.carew.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.