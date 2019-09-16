US Markets

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St indexes fall while energy sector soars

Noel Randewich Reuters
Energy stocks spiked while Wall Street's three major indexes lost ground on Monday after weekend attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil facilities added to investors' concerns about geopolitical risk and a slowing global economy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 143.24 points, or 0.53%, to 27,076.28, the S&P 500 .SPX lost 9.38 points, or 0.31%, to 2,998.01 and the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 23.17 points, or 0.28%, to 8,153.54.

Most Popular