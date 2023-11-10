News & Insights

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches up as traders digest Powell's comments, await more data

November 10, 2023 — 09:32 am EST

Written by Amruta Khandekar: for Reuters ->

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as investors assessed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's hawkish commentary and looked forward to key economic data next week for more cues on the monetary policy path.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 128.88 points, or 0.38%, at the open to 34,020.82.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 16.80 points, or 0.39%, at 4,364.15, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 49.74 points, or 0.37%, to 13,571.19 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Amruta Khandekar: Editing by Maju Samuel)

