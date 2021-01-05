US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches lower with focus on Georgia elections

US Markets
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Tuesday as investors waited for the outcome of Georgia's Senate runoff elections, which are expected to determine the balance of power in Washington.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 19.64 points, or 0.06%, at the open to 30,204.25.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.63 points, or 0.07%, at 3,698.02, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 32.80 points, or 0.26%, to 12,665.65 at the opening bell.

