US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches lower at open after selloff on Fed worries

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock indexes inched lower at open on Tuesday after a selloff in the prior session on fears the Federal Reserve could persist with interest rate hikes for longer, while focus shifted to Georgia runoff election that could decide the fate of the Senate.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 10.23 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 33,936.87.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 2.21 points, or 0.06%, at 3,996.63, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 11.52 points, or 0.10%, to 11,228.42 at the opening bell.

