US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher at open on rate-cut hopes; Fed speakers eyed

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

November 06, 2023 — 09:31 am EST

Written by Shristi Achar A for Reuters ->

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes edged higher at open on expectations that the Federal Reserve was done with its monetary tightening, while investors geared up for commentary by a slew of policymakers later in the week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 31.29 points, or 0.09%, at the open to 34,092.61.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.93 points, or 0.14%, at 4,364.27, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 35.80 points, or 0.27%, to 13,514.08 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

