US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher at open, CPI data in focus

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

August 09, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by Bansari Mayur Kamdar for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened marginally higher on Wednesday, following a risk-off session triggered by a Moody's downgrade of some banks, with focus now on an inflation report this week after mostly dovish comments from Fed officials.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 9.79 points, or 0.03%, at the open to 35,324.28.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 2.19 points, or 0.05%, at 4,501.57, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 13.28 points, or 0.10%, to 13,897.61 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((BansariMayur.Kamdar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @BansariKamdar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

