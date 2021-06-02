US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher at open as investors bide time until key economic reports

June 2 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday ahead of closely watched economic data this week, while the latest leg of a surge in so-called "meme stocks" stood out in early moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 39.3 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 34614.62. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 4.8 points, or 0.11%, at the open to 4206.82​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 6.8 points, or 0.05%, to 13743.242 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Shashank.Nayar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.