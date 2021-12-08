US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher at open after encouraging vaccine update

Dec 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday after Pfizer and BioNTech said a three-shot course of their COVID-19 vaccine was shown to have a neutralizing effect against the new Omicron coronavirus variant in a laboratory test.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 2.58 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 35,716.85.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 4.11 points, or 0.09%, at 4,690.86, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 3.73 points, or 0.02%, to 15,690.65 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

