US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St inches higher as investors assess inflation data

January 11, 2024 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes ticked higher at the open on Thursday, as investors assessed latest data that showed inflation ticked higher than expected in December.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 51.41 points, or 0.14% at the open, to 37,747.14.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.68 points, or 0.18%, at 4,792.13, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 51.531 points, or 0.34%, to 15,020.96 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

