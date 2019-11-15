US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St hits record high at open on trade deal hopes, strong earnings

US Markets

Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs at open as upbeat comments related to U.S.-China trade talks and strong earnings from semiconductor industry bellwether Applied Materials helped lift the mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 61.58 points, or 0.22%, at the open to 27,843.54.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 11.29 points, or 0.36%, at 3,107.92. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 45.47 points, or 0.54%, to 8,524.48 at the opening bell.

