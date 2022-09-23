US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St heads toward June lows on growth worries

Contributor
Sruthi Shankar Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, heading toward June lows, as investors fretted over the prospect of an economic downturn and a hit to corporate earnings from the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening to quell inflation.

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, heading toward June lows, as investors fretted over the prospect of an economic downturn and a hit to corporate earnings from the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening to quell inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 121.03 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 29,955.65. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 30.85 points, or 0.82%, at 3,727.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 114.11 points, or 1.03%, to 10,952.69 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((sruthi.shankar@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2787))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular