US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St heads toward June lows on growth worries

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday, heading toward June lows, as investors fretted over the prospect of an economic downturn and a hit to corporate earnings from the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening to quell inflation.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI fell 121.03 points, or 0.40%, at the open to 29,955.65. The S&P 500 .SPX opened lower by 30.85 points, or 0.82%, at 3,727.14, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC dropped 114.11 points, or 1.03%, to 10,952.69 at the opening bell.

