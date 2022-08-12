US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St heads for weekly gains on signs of cooling inflation
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, setting the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for a fourth straight week of gains on easing bets of another super-sized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected inflation data this week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 94.05 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 33,430.72.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 17.75 points, or 0.42%, at 4,225.02, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 86.40 points, or 0.68%, to 12,866.31 at the opening bell.
