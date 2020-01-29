US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gives up early gains as weak earnings weigh

U.S. stocks gave up early gains on Wednesday, as a spate of disappointing earnings reports offset strong gains in Apple and Boeing, while investors assessed the economic impact of a fast-spreading coronavirus.
