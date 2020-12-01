US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on vaccine cheer, robust China data

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday as better-than-expected factory data from China and hopes that a COVID-19 vaccine will be rolled out before the end of the year bolstered bets of a speedy economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 158.86 points, or 0.54%, at the open to 29,797.50.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 24.24 points, or 0.67%, at 3,645.87, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 114.63 points, or 0.94%, to 12,313.36 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shriya Ramakrishnan and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

