US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on stimulus bets as jobless claims remain high

Oct 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed jobless claims remained stubbornly high last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 45.40 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,348.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.83 points, or 0.43%, at 3,434.28, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 78.75 points, or 0.69%, to 11,443.35 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.