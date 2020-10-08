US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on stimulus bets as jobless claims remain high

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Thursday as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled progress in negotiations around new fiscal stimulus, while data showed jobless claims remained stubbornly high last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 45.40 points, or 0.16%, at the open to 28,348.86.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 14.83 points, or 0.43%, at 3,434.28, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 78.75 points, or 0.69%, to 11,443.35 at the opening bell.

