US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.86 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 29,911.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.90 points, or 0.25%, at 3,638.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 64.78 points, or 0.54%, to 12,159.18.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

