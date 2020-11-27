US Markets
SPX

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains on recovery hopes after Thanksgiving holiday

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as optimism around an economic rebound next year outweighed concerns around an expected surge in coronavirus infections following the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 38.86 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 29,911.33.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.90 points, or 0.25%, at 3,638.55, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 64.78 points, or 0.54%, to 12,159.18.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPX

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular