US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open on Biden victory bets

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose at the open on Tuesday as investors bet on a victory for Democratic nominee Joe Biden in one of the most divisive presidential races in U.S. history.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 213.64 points, or 0.79%, at the open to 27,138.69.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 26.01 points, or 0.79%, at 3,336.25, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 81.05 points, or 0.74%, to 11,038.66 at the opening bell.

