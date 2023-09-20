US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open as yields slip ahead of Fed rate verdict

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as Treasury yields retreated ahead of a likely pause in the Federal Reserve's policy tightening campaign, though concerns over rates staying higher for longer kept investor sentiment in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 57.77 points, or 0.17%, at the open to 34,575.50. The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 8.86 points, or 0.20%, at 4,452.81, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 32.07 points, or 0.23%, to 13,710.26 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

