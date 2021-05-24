US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open as higher oil drives energy stocks

May 24 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as higher oil prices lifted energy stocks, while investors geared up for key inflation readings later this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 46.0 points, or 0.13%, at the open to 34253.87. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 14.3 points, or 0.34%, at the open to 4170.16​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 86.2 points, or 0.64%, to 13557.212 at the opening bell.

