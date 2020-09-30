US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open after upbeat economic data
Sept 30 (Reuters) - Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was on track, while investors remained cautious after a heated presidential debate pointed to a tough election race ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 61.98 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 27,514.64.
The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.74 points, or 0.17%, at 3,341.21. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.65 points, or 0.07%, to 11,092.90 at the opening bell.
