US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains at open after upbeat economic data

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street opened higher on Wednesday as upbeat data raised hopes that a domestic economic rebound was on track, while investors remained cautious after a heated presidential debate pointed to a tough election race ahead.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 61.98 points, or 0.23%, at the open to 27,514.64.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 5.74 points, or 0.17%, at 3,341.21. The Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 7.65 points, or 0.07%, to 11,092.90 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

