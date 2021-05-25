US Markets
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains as lower bond yields boost tech stocks

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in technology-related mega caps as inflation worries ebbed and U.S. bond yields eased for the fourth straight day.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 34.7 points, or 0.10%, at the open to 34428.66. The S&P 500 .SPX rose 8.9 points, or 0.21%, at the open to 4205.94​, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC rose 60.4 points, or 0.44%, to 13721.543 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

