US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St gains as election hangs in balance

Sagarika Jaisinghani Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRYAN WOOLSTON

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as the race for the White House went down to the wire, although investors remained worried about the prospect of a contested result.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 32.80 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 27,512.83.

The S&P 500 .SPX opened higher by 37.30 points, or 1.11%, at 3,406.46, while the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC gained 283.20 points, or 2.54%, to 11,443.78 at the opening bell.

(Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Sagarika.Jaisinghani@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2256;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

